Shutdown in Ladakh to oppose ‘drive’ against Dalai Lama

Jammu, April 16

Buddhists and Muslims of Ladakh organised a protest in support of spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday, alleging that there had been a campaign to malign the image of the spiritual leader. The Ladakh Buddhist Association and the Ladakh Gonpa Association have called for a Ladakh shutdown on Monday.

The issue Recently, a video went viral in which the Dalai Lama was seen interacting with a child which was termed unsettling by a few, after which the spiritual leader had apologised.

Ladakh groups say there has been a campaign against the spiritual leader to malign his image.

The protesters demanded an apology from those, including mediapersons, who “maligned the image of Dalai Lama”. In a statement, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal mentioned, “In the midst of the conflict and divisive rhetoric that plague our world, His Holiness’ message of compassion, love and empathy is more relevant that ever.”

He said it was disheartening to see “baseless and malicious” allegations being leveled against the Dalai Lama. “I am proud to stand in solidarity with his holiness,” he said. The Saturday’s protest, organised by the Ladakh Buddhist Association and the Ladakh Gonpa Association, witnessed participation of thousands of people.

Thupstan Chhewang, president, Ladakh Buddhist Association, said, “Emergency services and students going to appear in exams, if any, will not be disturbed by anyone. Else I request everyone, including the government officials, to observe the protest,” he said.

He said that the Central Government should also hold an investigation against the “malicious propaganda” unleashed against the Dalai Lama.

Ashraf Ali Barcha, president, Anjuman Imamia, Leh, said the bandh would be observed in support of the Dalai Lama. “The video which went viral has been given a twist by some people with an agenda. We condemn this,” he added.