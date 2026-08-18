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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / SIA arrests wanted operative in narco-terror case after 4 years

SIA arrests wanted operative in narco-terror case after 4 years

Manoj Kumar Bhat of Bakshi Nagar, Jammu, was held during a special operation conducted in Jammu

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:08 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said it had achieved a “significant breakthrough” with the arrest of an absconding operative who had been evading arrest for nearly four years.

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The SIA Kashmir said it arrested Manoj Kumar Bhat of Bakshi Nagar, Jammu, during a special operation conducted in Jammu.

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The accused is wanted in connection with FIR No. 13/2022 registered by the SIA Kashmir in 2022 concerning the “smuggling of narcotics from across the LoC and the alleged channelisation of proceeds from their sale towards financing terrorist activities.”

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“The arrest is an important development in the investigation of a wider narco-terror conspiracy allegedly backed by Pakistan/PoK-based operatives of the terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen (HM),” the SIA said.

The agency said the investigation had allegedly uncovered a nexus through which narcotics were trafficked into J&K and distributed through an established network, with proceeds from their sale allegedly channelled into activities intended to sustain and further the terrorist ecosystem.

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It said Manoj Kumar Bhat had been evading arrest for almost four years since the registration of the case.

“His apprehension is the result of sustained and strenuous efforts by SIA Kashmir, involving continuous technical surveillance, human intelligence and coordinated investigative measures,” it said.

The SIA alleged that the accused had played a role in facilitating the sale and distribution network of narcotics in the Jammu division, thereby contributing to the financial pipeline of the larger narco-terror network.

The agency said the investigation had also established alleged linkages with Pakistan/PoK-based terrorist handlers.

“The investigation assumes particular significance in view of the established pattern of narco-terror financing, wherein proceeds generated through narcotics trafficking are allegedly diverted towards sustaining terrorist activities,” it said.

According to the statement, the case was initially registered following the recovery of 1 kg of heroin from Zeeshan Ahmad Sofi and Waseem Ahmad Khan at Nowpora, Sopore.

Officials said the arrest of Manoj Kumar was particularly significant as it “demonstrates SIA Kashmir’s continued pursuit of absconders, facilitators, financiers and handlers, irrespective of the passage of time.

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