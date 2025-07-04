DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / SIA carries out searches in connection with non-local’s killing last year

SIA carries out searches in connection with non-local’s killing last year

Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 04, 2025 IST
Photo used for representative purposes only. FILE
The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, conducted targeted search operations at the premises of two suspects within the jurisdiction of Bijbehara police station in South Kashmir in connection with the killing of a non-local man last year, according to officials.

“The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into the brutal killing of Raja Sah on April 17, 2024, in Bijbehara,” a police spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the searches aimed to uncover critical evidence to unravel the conspiracy behind this heinous crime and identify accomplices involved in the case registered at Bijbehara police station.

“The meticulously planned searches were executed with precision, adhering to legal procedures, and have yielded significant evidence that is expected to strengthen the investigation,” the SIA said.

It also stated that these efforts will aid SIA Kashmir to bring the perpetrators of this terrorist act to justice and dismantle the terror module involved in such terrorist activities.

“The search operations are a crucial step toward identifying and apprehending the co-conspirators and supporters of the accused,” the agency said.

