DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / SIA conducts multiple raids across Kashmir to bust sleeper cell module

SIA conducts multiple raids across Kashmir to bust sleeper cell module

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 04:05 AM Oct 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations across the Valley as part of its efforts to crack down on a sleeper cell module of terrorist organisations, officials said.

Advertisement

During the raids, some suspects were detained for questioning, the officials said.

Advertisement

The SIA carried out extensive searches at eight locations across seven districts in the Kashmir valley, they said. The searches were conducted as part of an ongoing investigation of case registered at Police Station CI/SIA Kashmir, they added.

Advertisement

“The case is related to the sleeper cell module operating in the Valley at the behest of terrorist commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. The module is used for spreading secessionist propaganda thereby radicalizing and recruiting the youth into the terror fold,” they said.

The search operation was conducted simultaneously across seven districts in the Valley from all three police ranges -- North, Central and South Kashmir.

Advertisement

"During the raids, substantial incriminating materials have been seized and the suspects have been rounded up for further questioning," the officials said.

Preliminary investigation has clearly brought out the active engagement of these entities in a terrorist conspiracy aimed at propagating and furthering anti-India narratives aimed not only at challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India but also at inciting disaffection, public disorder and communal hatred, they said.

The searches highlight the continued and unrelenting efforts of the SIA to ensure that the entire module is dismantled and to strike at the roots of the terror ecosystem, the officials added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts