SIA conducts raids in south Kashmir in connection with the killing of a bank guard

Srinagar, September 27
The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency on Wednesday carried out raids at multiple locations in the valley in connection with the killing of a bank guard earlier this year, officials said.
The raids are being conducted in the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian, they said.
According to the officials, the raids are a part of the central agency's investigations into the killing of bank ATM guard Sanjay Sharma.
Sharma was gunned down by terrorists in Achan area of Pulwama in February this year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...
NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus
Raids 51 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi
BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
The seized substances are three packets of narcotics, wrappe...
Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day
Ashwani Kumar's work on potential reduction in TB treatment ...