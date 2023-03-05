SIA files chargesheet against 4 in terror case

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 4

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet in an NIA court in Srinagar against four persons in connection with a case relating to a nexus between militants and overground workers. “The chargesheet was filed before the special judge designate under the NIA Act in Srinagar,” a spokesperson of the agency said. The accused have been identified as Umar Mushtaq Khan and Murtaza Rashid Dar of Pulwama, Sajjad Ahmad Dar of Anantnag and Ali Kashif Jan, alias Jan Ali Kashif, of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan who is a militant of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The case was lodged at the SIA police station on September 1, 2022, based on inputs that handlers of terrorist and secessionist organisations operating from across the border had hatched a criminal conspiracy with members of terrorist groups in J&K, creating new modules of overground workers for aiding, abetting, assisting, harbouring and providing logistical support to terrorists. Besides, their aim was to wage war against the country with a larger objective of secession of J&K from the Union of India, the agency stated.

According to the SIA, the modules have been in constant touch with handlers and members of terrorist organisations in Pakistan. During the investigation, three Kashmiris were found involved in terror crimes. They were promoting terrorist activities, besides procuring arms and ammunition and distributing them among the terrorists, the SIA stated.