SIA initiates proclamation proceedings against absconding narco-terror accused

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The proclamation was executed at the residence of Bilal Shabir Awan, a resident of Dildar in Karnah tehsil of Kupwara district, in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses, in compliance with court orders.

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The case was initially registered at Parimpora Police Station in Srinagar in January 2025 after a substantial quantity of heroin was seized during a naka checking operation at Barthana.

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During investigation, the case was transferred to the SIA, which uncovered a well-organised cross-border narco-terror network engaged in trafficking narcotics to finance and facilitate terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Subsequently, provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were invoked, officials said.

The SIA has filed a chargesheet against seven accused, who are currently facing trial before the competent court, while further investigation into the larger conspiracy is underway.

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The agency reiterated its commitment to dismantling narco-terror networks and ensuring that every absconding accused is traced and brought to justice.

Officials said the proclamation proceedings reflect the agency's resolve to pursue all legal measures under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ in Jammu and Kashmir against those attempting to evade the law.