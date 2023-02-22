SIA raids across Valley over narco-terrorism

Srinagar, February 21
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the J&K Police on Tuesday raided multiple locations in Kashmir against drug mafia and their links with militancy.
At least five separate raids were conducted in the morning as part of the SIA’s investigation into a narco-terror network in the Valley.
The sleuths of the SIA, with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF, carried out raids in Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam and Sopore. In Anantnag, the residence of Owais Gul of Hardu-Akad was searched by the probing agency.
The SIA had filed the case last year and launched the investigation, resulting in arrests of many people having links with militants.
