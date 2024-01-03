SIA raids house of police official in hawala case

Jammu, January 2
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out raids at different locations in Jammu, including at the resident of a police official, in a terror funding case.
It was informed by sources that the raids were conducted in a case related to hawala money in which monetary transactions were done to support terror activities in J&K.
SIA sleuths also went to the house of a police official at Belicharana that comes under the jurisdiction of Satwari police station where some documents and other digital gadgets were seized for further investigation. Sources said the police official was presently posted in armed wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and is posted in the Kashmir region.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids Jharkhand CM's press advisor, others in 'illegal' mining case
About a dozen locations in the state are being raided by the...
12 die in collision between truck and bus in Assam's Golaghat
Details are awaited
Anti-drone tech to fortify border security in 6 mths
Trials underway amid rising cases of smuggling of drugs and ...