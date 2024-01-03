SIA raids house of police official in hawala case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 2

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out raids at different locations in Jammu, including at the resident of a police official, in a terror funding case.

It was informed by sources that the raids were conducted in a case related to hawala money in which monetary transactions were done to support terror activities in J&K.

SIA sleuths also went to the house of a police official at Belicharana that comes under the jurisdiction of Satwari police station where some documents and other digital gadgets were seized for further investigation. Sources said the police official was presently posted in armed wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and is posted in the Kashmir region.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu