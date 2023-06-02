SIA raids in Valley over guard’s killing

Srinagar, June 1
The Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in the Valley in connection with a case of killing of a bank guard earlier this year, officials said.
SIA sleuths, accompanied by J&K Police and CRPF personnel, conducted raids at multiple locations in three districts of Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag, they said.
The raids were part of a probe into the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a non-local working as a bank guard.
