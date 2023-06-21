SIA searches 6 locations in Kashmir Valley

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 20

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted searches at six different locations in four districts of the Valley on Tuesday.

The purpose was to investigate a case related to the misuse of social media for spreading secessionist and anti-India sentiments and promoting terror activities, as stated by the agency. The operation took place before dawn with the intention of identifying individuals and groups involved in spreading secessionist and anti-India sentiments through various social media platforms.

According to the State Investigation Agency, the searches were successfully conducted at six locations across Kashmir, specifically in Kupwara, Anantnag, Pulwama and Srinagar districts.

The agency explained that the case was registered by the SIA-Kashmir due to allegations regarding India-based social media entities collaborating with their foreign associates to promote hatred against India and propagate terror activities.

The investigating agency further stated that the identified entities were suspected of conspiring with foreign associates to further their malicious agenda, which includes inciting and supporting acts of terrorism. It was stated that these entities have been targeting government servants, impeding their ability to carry out their lawful duties.

As a result of the searches, significant digital and physical evidence such as mobile phones and SIM cards were seized. The collected evidence will undergo analysis to establish a strong case against the accused individuals and organisations, the agency mentioned. “This process ensures a comprehensive investigation and subsequent legal proceedings,” it added.

Phones, sim cards seized