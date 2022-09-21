SIA searches premises of Jamaat-e-Islami, its affiliate in Kashmir

PTI

Srinagar, September 20

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at multiple locations owned and used by the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its affiliate Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) in four districts of the Valley.

The J&K School Education Department had in June directed cessation of academic activities in FAT-affiliated schools and asked chief education officers of various districts to seal the institutions within 15 days in consultation with the administration.

In March 2019, the Centre had banned JeI for five years as it was in “close touch with militant outfits”.

FAT offices at Salamatabad area of Sopore, Nowgam chowk, Anantnag bus stand and Kulgam main market areas were raided after search warrants were issued by a court of special judge, designated under the NIA (TADA/POTA), Srinagar, a spokesperson of the SIA said.

During the searches, incriminating material including laptops, cash books, cheque books and land documents having bearing on the investigation of the case were seized, officials added.

