SIA searches social media user's house in Budgam

Srinagar, October 18
The State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday conducted a raid at the house of a social media handler in Budgam district for allegedly publishing criminal content at the behest of terrorists and secessionists, the police said.
“The suspect had been glamorising terrorists and expressing active support to the anti-national elements by sharing incriminating photographs, videos and texts etc., on social media with active financial and ideological support of secessionist groups as well as proscribed terrorist organisations within the Valley for advocating their terrorist as well as secessionist activities,” a police spokesman said.
During the search, incriminating material, including a mobile phone, SIM cards and bank documents, was seized for further investigation, the spokesman added.
