Siachen Army unit gets first woman medical officer

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 5

Captain Geetika Koul has become the first woman medical officer of the Army to be deployed at Siachen which is the world’s highest battlefield. The 14 Corps of the Army wrote on X, “Captain Geetika Koul from the Snow Leopard Brigade becomes the first woman medical officer of the Army to be deployed at the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen, after successfully completing the induction training at Siachen Battle School.”

This rigorous induction training at the esteemed Siachen Battle School includes high-altitude acclimatisation, survival techniques and specialised medical procedures. Formidable Siachen Glacier is known for its inhospitable conditions where the temperature is extremely cold and specialised clothing is provided to the soldiers deployed on the glacier.

