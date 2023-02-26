Sikh delegation meets L-G, discusses community issues

PTI

Srinagar: An 11-member delegation representing Sikh organisations met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Led by S Ajit Singh, chairman of the All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee, the delegates put forth several issues pertaining to the community. The L-G assured them that their issues would be looked into. OC

Anti-tank mine found nearinternational border in Samba

Samba: An old anti-tank mine was detected near the international border in Samba district, the police said on Saturday. The rusted mine was spotted by a BSF patrolling party along the banks of the Basantar river near Mawa village on Friday: A bomb disposal squad destroyed the explosive in a controlled mechanism on Saturday. According to officials, further investigation is being carried out.