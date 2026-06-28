Silk Route Festival showcases Nubra’s rich cultural heritage

The Silk Route Festival 2026 was celebrated at Sumoor in Nubra, highlighting the region’s rich cultural heritage, traditions and historical legacy.

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Nubra Deputy Commissioner Mukul Beniwal attended the event as chief guest. Superintendent of Police Stanzin Losal and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jigmet Raftan were also present.

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Addressing the gathering, Beniwal said the festival celebrates Nubra’s unique cultural identity and historical significance. He also appealed to the public to support the ban on single-use plastic and adopt environmentally responsible practices to keep the district clean, green and sustainable.

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Speaking on the occasion, SP Losal expressed concern over the growing menace of drug abuse among youth and urged parents, community leaders and residents to remain vigilant, guide the younger generation and work collectively towards making Nubra drug-free.

The festival featured colourful cultural performances by local artists, reflecting the region’s vibrant traditions and cultural diversity. Exhibition stalls put up by the Village Lab Foundation and local exhibitors displayed traditional handicrafts, indigenous products and Nubra’s rich cultural heritage.

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The event was attended by Sumoor Tehsildar Tashi Jorgais, heads of various departments, community leaders, tourists from different regions and a large number of local residents, whose enthusiastic participation added to the success of the festival.