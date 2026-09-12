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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Singhpora-Vailoo tunnel project moves ahead, infrastructure firm invites bids

Singhpora-Vailoo tunnel project moves ahead, infrastructure firm invites bids

Aims to provide all-weather connectivity between Kishtwar, Kashmir Valley

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has invited bids for the long-awaited Singhpora-Vailoo tunnel project under Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar district of Jammu division.

According to the bid document, the twin-tube tunnel will be constructed on the Kishtwar-Vailoo-Khanabal section of National Highway-244 at an estimated cost of Rs 3,567.51 crore. The project aims to provide all-weather connectivity between Kishtwar and the Kashmir Valley. Sinthan Pass remains closed for extended periods during winter owing to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches.

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The bid document states that the 38.611-km highway package will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

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“NHIDCL is engaged in the development of National Highways and, as part of this endeavour, it has been decided to undertake the construction of the Uni-Directional Singhpora-Vailoo Twin Tube Tunnel (under Sinthan Pass) and its approach roads on the Kishtwar-Vailoo-Khanabal section of NH-244 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through an EPC contract,” the document said.

The project completion period has been fixed at 60 months, followed by a maintenance period of 120 months.

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The tunnel will connect Chhatroo in Kishtwar district with Vailoo in Anantnag district. The eastern approach road from Chhatroo to the tunnel portal will span 17.088 km, while the western approach towards Vailoo will extend 11.160 km, including the portal section. The tunnel will feature a 9-metre-wide carriageway, footpaths and emergency facilities. The twin tubes will be interconnected and equipped with semi-transverse ventilation, fire detection and firefighting systems, CCTV surveillance, emergency communication networks and other safety infrastructure.

Besides improving civilian connectivity, the tunnel is expected to hold strategic significance by providing faster access to sensitive areas for security forces. Several forested areas of Kishtwar district have witnessed anti-terror operations and encounters in recent years.

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