Single protest on statehood not enough, says Omar

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that a single protest on statehood was not enough and stressed that sustained efforts were needed to press the Centre to fulfil its promise.

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Answering a query from reporters in Ganderbal on whether the recent protest by the National Conference (NC) in New Delhi bore any results, Abdullah said, “One protest cannot bring out desired results. If one protest could bear results, then all issues would have been resolved when the Cockroach Janta Party protested for one day initially. They also had to do it again and again.”

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He said that leaders of his party — National Conference — went to New Delhi to protest, knowing that it may not bring the desired results. “We knew that we would not get anything from this single protest, but, at least, we registered our concerns,” he said.

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He said that J&K was given a promise of statehood that has not been fulfilled yet. “You keep on asking us about statehood, but the national media has forgotten that J&K was given a promise that has not been fulfilled so far,” the CM stressed.

Taking a potshot at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that has announced a protest demonstration on August 5 -– the day in 2019 when the special status of J&K was abrogated — Abdullah said that his party went to Delhi before August 5. “This August 5 protest has now become a compulsion for those people. We didn’t wait. We went to Delhi earlier. We got our resolution passed in the Assembly. The Assembly has passed a resolution regarding J&K’s special status and constitutional guarantees and sent it to the Centre,” he said.

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Omar also expressed concern over the use of force on protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and hoped that peace would be maintained.

“As far as the situation in that part of Kashmir is concerned, we are all worried,” the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said. “The reports coming from there, the way force is being used and innocent people are being targeted...we can only hope that peace is maintained there,” he added.

Meanwhile, he also chaired a review meeting to take stock of the progress of major development initiatives and to deliberate on long-pending public issues in the district. The meeting focused on road connectivity, irrigation infrastructure, flood-protection measures, sewerage facilities, solid waste management, land acquisition and other critical projects aimed at improving public service delivery.

After reviewing the projects in detail, the CM directed all departments concerned to work in close coordination to remove bottlenecks, expedite pending approvals and ensure the time-bound completion of all ongoing and proposed developmental works.

He emphasised that delays in execution should be minimised and directed the departments to maintain close inter-departmental coordination so that the benefits of development reach the people without unnecessary delay.