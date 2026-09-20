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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Sinha lays stone for Mata Lalleshwari cultural-heritage centre in Jammu

Sinha lays stone for Mata Lalleshwari cultural-heritage centre in Jammu

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:18 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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J&K L-G Manoj Sinha during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Mata Lalleshwari Cultural and Heritage Centre at Mata Bhaderkali Temple in Jammu on Saturday. PTI
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Just as a tree without roots cannot withstand a storm, a society disconnected from its foundational visionaries, cultural heritage and the philosophy of its sages loses its balance, sensitivity and sense of direction, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

Sinha, who laid the foundation stone for the Mata Lalleshwari Cultural-cum-Heritage Centre at Mata Bhaderkali Asthapan in Thalwal near here, said the project would boost spiritual tourism, preserve the legacy of the 14th-century mystic, and contribute to the region’s economic revitalisation.

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The project, sanctioned under the Capex budget with an allocation of Rs 4.5 crore, is envisioned to preserve and promote the legacy of Yogini Lalleshwari, also known as Lal Ded.

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“Jammu and Kashmir has, since ancient times, been a cradle of sages, saints and seekers of truth. The centre, dedicated to Mata Lalleshwari, will embody India’s civilisational consciousness and serve as a beacon of cultural harmony, spiritual tourism and academic research.

“This project reminds us of our timeless civilisational consciousness. Today, we stand at a significant juncture in history, where the blessings of our ancestors and their timeless wisdom are converging with the aspirations of a confident, developed and self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said.

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He underlined that Mata Lalleshwari’s teachings transcended social divisions and embodied the ideals of tolerance, equality and inner transformation. Her verse, resonating with the highest truths of the Upanishads, continues to inspire generations.

“The centre will act as a living repository of her philosophy, enabling scholars, artists and seekers to engage with her wisdom and disseminate it globally through modern platforms,” he said.

It will host exhibitions, translation initiatives, and archival facilities, while also fostering fellowships in Kashmir Shaivism, he said.

He said beyond economic growth, a nation requires civilisational memory and moral direction.

“In today’s fast-paced life, people are facing unprecedented mental stress, crises of identity and the challenges of existential loneliness. It is equally true that external, material success alone cannot fill the emptiness within. I believe that the teachings of saints such as Mata Lalleshwari, and the cultural centre dedicated to her, will help fill that void and provide spiritual resources for self-discipline, mental peace and emotional resilience,” he said.

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