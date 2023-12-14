J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha remembers Parliament attack victims

PTI

Jammu, December 13

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid tributes to those who died in the terror attack on Parliament on this day in 2001.

Five armed terrorists stormed the Parliament on this day 22 years ago, killing nine people. The terrorists were gunned down before they could enter the main building. Five cops, a CRPF man, two of Parliament’s watch and ward staff and a gardener had lost their lives.

#Jammu #Manoj Sinha