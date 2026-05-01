SIR influencing WB polls a dangerous trend, says CM

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday warned of a “dangerous trend” in the electoral process, saying that if the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls affects the outcome of the West Bengal Assembly elections, it would set a treacherous precedent against which political parties must safeguard themselves.

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Responding to questions about the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections and recent tensions outside a strong room in Kolkata, he emphasised that safeguarding EVMs after polling remains a critical responsibility for any party.

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Drawing a parallel with the era of physical ballot boxes, he noted that maintaining a presence outside strong rooms is a long-standing practice to ensure security. “We used to do the same when ballot boxes were there. We used to keep our people outside the strong room,” Abdullah said, defending the right of leaders such as Mamata Banerjee to maintain such vigilance.

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He maintained that while EVMs themselves may not be the primary tool for rigging, the integrity of the voter list remains the most vulnerable point in the system. “Today, stealing (of votes) is not happening through the EVMs, but via the SIR, unfortunately through the Election Commission,” Abdullah told reporters after inaugurating flats built for government personnel here.

He warned that if the SIR influences the election outcome in West Bengal, it would set a “very dangerous” precedent for all political parties. The Chief Minister described the SIR process as a “huge challenge” for the Opposition and alleged that the current method of “stealing” votes involved deletion of names from voter lists.

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On exit polls, Abdullah said they would be proven wrong when the results are declared on Monday. “Which exit poll has been right till now? Five years ago, when the elections took place in West Bengal, all the exit polls had given the government to the BJP. But what was the result? We do not have to wait for long; the results will be out on Monday,” he said.

On the increase in airfares for the annual Haj pilgrimage, Abdullah said there would be a rise in prices now that the elections were over. “Now that the elections are over, you see what else would be hiked. There is a hike in the prices of commercial gas cylinders. Fuel prices would increase, everything will increase,” he said.

Referring to an 18 per cent increase in public transport fares, he said his government was compelled to impose the hike. “When fuel prices increase, wouldn’t passenger fares increase? These people were anyway charging this fare under the table and people were paying it, but it became our compulsion to increase the fare. The solution is that this (Iran) war should end. This war should not have started. There was no basis or reason for this war,” he said.

Abdullah called for an immediate end to global conflicts to provide “respite” to the people.