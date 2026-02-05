Situation inherited by govt: Omar on outsourcing assets

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday revealed that the assets of Sungli Yatri Base Camp and rain shelter sheds for the Kailash yatra have been outsourced and said that this situation was inherited by his government.

Replying to a question by BJP MLA Daleep Singh during Question Hour in the Assembly, Abdullah, who is also the Tourism minister, said that an amount of Rs 279.83 lakh had been spent on the construction of Sungli Yatri Base Camp and rain shelter sheds at Kailash Kund during 2014-15.

He said that in 2017, the asset was outsourced for a period of three years at Rs 24 lakh per year and was again outsourced for 10 years during 2024-25 at Rs 26.25 lakh per year with a 10 per cent escalation every year.

Replying to a supplementary question by Singh, raising concerns about the outsourcing of Yatri Niwas and other facilities for the Kailash Yatra in Bhaderwah, Abdullah said, “This situation was inherited by us. Initially, it was for three years, and at that time, we were not even in the office. Before coming in on October 24, this was outsourced. The outsourcing was done for ten years. You asked correctly why it was done for ten years, but it was done. At that time, the department understood correctly that it had been done for ten years. If you wish, it can be cancelled...” “The asset was outsourced to strengthen the revenue base of the Bhaderwah Development Authority to utilise the same for meeting day-to-day requirements of the authority like maintenance of parks and gardens, resorts, tourist huts, guest houses, etc,” the chief minister said.

The Executive Engineer (R&B), Bhaderwah Division, has been requested to prepare a Detailed Project Report for the construction of shelter sheds, kiosks and public convenience complexes at various tourist places of Bhaderwah, including Roushra Mata, Kailash Yatra and Manimahesh Yatra routes in Bhaderwah constituency, he added.