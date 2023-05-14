SIU searches premises linked to terror groups

PTI

Banihal/Jammu, May 13

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the J&K police on Friday raided premises linked to terror outfits and militants in Ramban district. These raids were conducted to tighten the noose around anti-social elements.

Seven houses belonging to overground workers, relatives of militants from Pakistan settled here and militant sympathisers were raided during the operation, officials said. A cache of incriminating digital material was seized.