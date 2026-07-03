Six CRPF personnel injured in accident in J-K’s Ganderbal   

Six CRPF personnel were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near the Sonamarg tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Friday, officials said.

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A CRPF vehicle skidded off the road near the Sonamarg tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in the central Kashmir district, the officials said, adding that six CRPF personnel were injured in the accident.

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The injured personnel were provided first aid on the spot and later shifted to a nearby CRPF camp at Gund for further treatment, the officials added.

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