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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Six CRPF personnel injured in Ganderbal road accident

Six CRPF personnel injured in Ganderbal road accident

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:58 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Security personnel inspect an overturned CRPF bunker vehicle in Ganderbal on Friday. PTI
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Six CRPF personnel were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near the Sonamarg tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Friday, officials said.

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A CRPF vehicle skidded off the road near the Sonamarg tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in the central Kashmir district, the officials said, adding that six CRPF personnel were injured in the accident.

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The injured personnel were provided first aid on the spot and later shifted to a nearby CRPF camp at Gund for further treatment, the officials added.

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