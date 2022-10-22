Six dengue deaths in Jammu

Jammu, October 21
Dengue cases in the district have witnessed a surge in recent weeks with one medical expert calling it the biggest epidemic since 2013. As many as 3,376 dengue patients are admitted in hospitals while the district has already recorded six deaths, Jammu Chief Medical Officer Harbaksh Singh said.
“Of these, 2,796 cases have been reported from rural areas,” Singh said. Besides, a few hundred cases have also been recorded in private hospitals. Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), said, “Since last week, there has been an upward trend in dengue cases. There has been an increase in positivity among patients coming with fever. Hospital admissions have increased too.”
