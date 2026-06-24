Six drug peddlers held, cannabis cultivation destroyed in Jammu

Six drug peddlers were arrested and narcotic substances seized in separate operations across Jammu, while authorities also destroyed illegal cannabis cultivation spread over vast tracts of land in the region, police said on Monday.

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Two drug peddlers — Shubham Saini and Vikas Manni — were apprehended in Bakshi Nagar area of Jammu city after two grams each of heroin was recovered from their possession, a police spokesman said.

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He said Mohd Rafi and Deepak Sharma were arrested along with 2.18 grams and 2.72 grams of heroin near Salani in Rajouri district, respectively.

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Another drug peddler, Rahi Bhagat has been arrested after five grams heroin was recovered from him during frisking in Bari Brahmana area of Samba district, the spokesman said.

He said Police also arrested Chaman Lal and recovered 74 grams of charas from him in Bhaderwah area of Doda district.

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All the arrested drug peddlers were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The spokesman said illegal cannabis cultivation spread over an area of 20 kanals was destroyed at Amir Nagar and Chak Waziru in Bishnah and Tamala ground in Arnia areas of Jammu district.

Similarly, wild cannabis plants over nine kanals of land were successfully uprooted in Premnagar and Kahila-Phagsoo in Doda, he said.

He said the drive was carried out with the objective of preventing the misuse of narcotic substances at the source and promoting a drug-free society through active community participation.