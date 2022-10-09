Six IEDs, sticky bombs seized in Kathua

Jammu, October 8
Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and as many sticky bombs, part of a consignment dropped by drones from across the border, were seized in Kathua on Saturday. The recovery was made on the disclosure of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist, who was arrested from Kathua on October 2, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said.
According to police, the terrorist, Zakir Hussain Bhat, alias Umar Farooq, of Billawar village was in contact with JeM militants operating from Pakistan through different social media apps. He had received a consignment of IEDs and sticky bombs to carry out attacks in the Jammu region.
“He was earlier convicted in a case. He had been jailed in Kot Bhalwal prison for 14 years before being released in 2019. He had developed relations with JeM terrorist Fareed who had returned to his country, Pakistan, after serving his jail term in J&K,” the police said. He was planning to revive terrorist activities in his area by roping in other old terrorists at the behest of Pakistan-based commanders, they added.
A police official said the latest recovery was made from Malhar village of Kathua and the search operation was underway at the time the last reports were received. “An operation was launched on the disclosure of the arrested terrorist and a total of six explosive devices – three each IEDs and three sticky bombs – were recovered so far,” he added.
Earlier, a sticky bomb was recovered from Bhat at the time of his arrest.
Disclosure made by Jaish militant
- Zakir Hussain Bhat of Billawar was arrested in Kathua on October 2. Earlier, he underwent 14-year jail before his release in 2019.
- He made disclosure regarding the explosives following which the seizure was made. He had been trying to revive terrorism in the area.
