Six injured in accident

Srinagar, April 21
Five tourists were among six persons injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off a road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.
Six people, including five tourists and a local cab driver, were inside the vehicle when the accident happened in Pahalgam area, officials said.
The five tourists included a woman and two children, the officials said.
They were rushed to a hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, officials said.
