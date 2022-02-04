Six killed in Kishtwar road mishap

Jammu, February 3
Six people were killed in an accident in Kishtwar when a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge today.
It has been learnt that the driver failed to negotiate a sharp curve in the Keshwan area of the district due to heavy rain. Army and police personnel, along with locals, reached the spot for rescue operation. Five persons were found dead on the spot and one succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital.
Shafqat Bhat, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, said the bad weather in the area was hampering the rescue operation, but efforts were on to look for survivors. —
