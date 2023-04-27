 ‘Skill acquisition, life-long learning must for workers to remain relevant in future’ : The Tribune India

Y20 pre-summit inaugurated in Leh by Ladakh L-G

Photo: @PIB_India/Twitter



Eesha Duggal

Leh, April 27

The collective agency of youth is recognised as one of the most significant resources for achieving the 2030 sustainable development goals, including combating climate change and its impact.

This was stated by Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur, Joint Secretary, G20, in his keynote address at the Y20 pre-summit in Leh, which was inaugurated by UT L-G Brig BD Mishra (retd) on Thursday.

After lighting the ceremonial lamp to mark the opening of the day, the L-G welcomed the youth delegates from over 30 countries and highlighted the potential of Ladakh as a famous tourist destination and what the world could learn from the ancient Indian wisdom. 

Addressing the young delegates, Kakanur said, “It is your generation which will be most affected by the policies and decisions that are made today. For today’s youth will be the next generation of decision-makers and global leaders, all eyes are on you and the decisions that you will take over the next few months in the run-up to the G20 summit.”

While lauding technology, machine learning and scientific advancements made over the years and how it is helping us find solutions to a number of social and economic problems, he took a sensitive view of the fact that those who would be rendered jobless might not be able to view the transition to artificial intelligence and robotics positively. “How well the countries adapt to these changes will be a major deciding factor in the achievement of Agenda 2030.

“The technical advancement would also mean that skills in use today will not match the jobs of tomorrow. Skill acquisition and life-long learning will be required for workers to remain employed and relevant,” he added.  

Meeta Rajivlochan, Secretary (Youth Affairs), said youth today were directly guiding the trajectory of events in the country and across the world in the field of politics, academia and business. “Youth is leading from the front, and in India, we see it more than anywhere else,” she said. 

Shedding light on the five main themes of the Y20 summit—Future of work: Industry 4.0, innovation & 21st century skills; peace-building and reconciliation: ushering in an era of no war; climate change and disaster risk reduction: making sustainability a way of life; Shared future: youth in democracy and governance; and Health, well-being, and sports: agenda for youth -- she said each of the areas had an impact on the world and would continue to do so.

Besides, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, MP; Tashi, Gyalson, chief executive councillor; and Anmol Sovit, Y20 Chair, also spoke on the occasion.

Leading the panel of Indian National Young Academy of Science (INYAS) scientists was Dr Rajender Dhaka, assistant professor of physics at IIT-Delhi. He moderated the session on ‘Health and well-being—Indian perspective’. “The vision of INYAS is to promote health education and outreach, networking and support young scientists for different challenges and building a scientific temperament in the country. Our aim is to make the society aware of the health and diseases, and in this, youngsters play an important role. Young researchers are working in different areas of science and engineering and developing technologies to provide innovative and cost-effective solutions," said Dr Dhaka.

A team of girl students from Kargil was felicitated for introducing a stationery recycling initiative in their college. A proud Dr Javed Iqbal, the teacher who mentored and guided the young and promising innovators, said the initiative was part of their effort to preserve the pristine environment of Ladakh and take a step towards carbon neutrality. 

Also honoured on the occasion were the youth delegates from different nations.

