SKIMS comes under J&K Health Department’s control

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, February 28

The Central Government has removed the autonomy status of J&K’s premier healthcare research institution, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), and handed over its administrative control to the Health Department. The decision has disappointed the medical fraternity and the general public who see it as a move to weaken the institutions. Many see it as an attempt to erase the identity of National Conference (NC) founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, the first PM of J&K who had established the SKIMS in 1977 on the pattern of the PGIMER (Chandigarh).

“Snatching autonomy may seem like a power play, but in reality it weakens the foundation of the institution itself. It’s essential for hospitals to maintain their independence and decisions,” said NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq.

On February 24, the General Administration Department’s (GAD) Monitoring Section had written to the SKIMS Director, Dr Parvez Koul, that all the matters of the institution must be submitted for the necessary action of the Competent Authority through Health and Medical Education (HME) Department.

The decision has come from the Ministry of Home Affairs vide Notification G.S.R 534(E) of August 27, 2020, saying the “administration of SKIMS has been assigned to Health and Medical Education Department.”

“The BJP government wants to erase the identity of Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah,” said a senior faculty member at the SKIMS, adding that the institution had been reduced to a medical college.