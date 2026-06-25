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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / SKUAST-K council okays key reforms, unveils visionary growth initiatives

SKUAST-K council okays key reforms, unveils visionary growth initiatives

As part of the university’s future roadmap, three futuristic and self-sustaining flagship initiatives proposed

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:52 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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J&K L-G Manoj Sinha chairs the University Council Meeting of SKUAST-K in the presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar. PTI
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired the 36th University Council meeting of SKUAST-Kashmir at the Raj Bhavan here. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also attended the meeting.

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Officials said the Council approved several institutional reforms, including the upgradation of the Agricultural Research Information System into a Directorate of Information Technology, the Internal Quality Assurance Cell into a Directorate of Quality Assurance, and the establishment of an International Students Cell to strengthen global outreach and student support services.

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As part of the university’s future roadmap, three futuristic and self-sustaining flagship initiatives were proposed. These include the establishment of a Centre for Agri Innovation, Analytics and Certification as a National Reference Laboratory, the creation of an Agri-Startup Park to nurture and host more than 50 SKUAST-led startups, and the setting up of a Global Veterinary School as an internationally benchmarked centre for veterinary education, research and advanced clinical services.

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The Lieutenant Governor commended the university’s remarkable journey from local roots to global aspirations, praising its sustained progress in academics, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and international collaborations. He observed that SKUAST-Kashmir’s transformative initiatives have the potential to position it among the country’s leading innovation-driven and globally engaged agricultural universities.

Sinha also directed the Vice Chancellor to ensure that University Council meetings are held regularly, at least twice a year, to facilitate timely review of academic and administrative matters.

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Presenting the University Report, Vice Chancellor Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai highlighted SKUAST-Kashmir’s transformation from a regionally focused institution into a nationally recognised university with a clear vision of emerging as a globally competitive centre of excellence in agricultural and allied sciences.

He also outlined the university’s commitment to excellence in education, research, innovation and societal impact.

The Vice Chancellor informed the Council that the university has registered significant gains in national rankings, developed the largest startup ecosystem among higher educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, and secured 123 Intellectual Property Rights, including patents, trademarks and designs, reflecting a strong culture of innovation and translational research.

Nearly 30 per cent of the university’s students now come from outside Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring its growing national outreach and academic reputation, he added.

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