SKUAST-K launches farmer outreach programme to promote scientific farming

To modernise local agriculture and bridge the gap between academic research and grassroots farming, the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir, (SKUAST-K) has launched an extensive farmer outreach and interaction programme across Srinagar and Anantnag districts.

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An official statement said the initiative, led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Nazir Ahmad Gani, brought a team of scientists directly to farmers’ fields to promote scientific vegetable cultivation, assess existing farming practices and address emerging production challenges faced by growers.

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A major highlight of the programme was a visit to Wantrag village in Anantnag district, an area renowned for its intensive watermelon and muskmelon cultivation. While inspecting the fields, Prof Gani commended local growers for adopting scientific farming practices, describing Wantrag as a model of profitable vegetable production.

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He said the high-yield, intensive farming model should be replicated across other districts of the Kashmir Valley to enhance farm incomes and encourage the wider adoption of advanced agricultural practices.

During the field visits, experts from the Division of Vegetable Science, including Head of the Division Dr Ishfaq Abidi, Prof Faheema Mushtaq, Dr Asima Amin and other scientists, held detailed interactions with local farmers.

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The team focused on technology-driven interventions to improve fruit quality and farm profitability. They advised farmers on hi-tech polyhouse cultivation, precision nutrient and irrigation management through micro-irrigation systems, integrated disease and pest management, mulching for moisture conservation and weed control, and quality seed production.

According to the statement, the university team also emphasised the importance of modern post-harvest handling, scientific sorting and grading to improve market access and ensure better price realisation.

Addressing the farmers, Prof Gani reiterated SKUAST-K’s commitment to strengthening farmer-scientist linkages and said regular field visits, frontline demonstrations and continuous dissemination of technology would remain a priority.

The statement said the outreach programme was well received by the farming community, which appreciated the university for bringing scientists directly to their villages and expressed eagerness to adopt the recommended technology-driven farming practices.