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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / SKUAST-K unveils five flagship startup programmes

SKUAST-K unveils five flagship startup programmes

Programmes are designed to support innovators at different stages of the venture lifecycle

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:57 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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In a major push to promote grassroots entrepreneurship across J&K and Ladakh, the Rural Business Incubation Centre (RBIC) at SKUAST-Kashmir on Monday launched five flagship startup support programmes and unveiled its official digital portal at the university’s Shalimar campus.

The launch was held during a visit by a high-level NABARD delegation led by Dr BR Premi, Chief General Manager (RMSMED), NABARD, Mumbai.

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The event was presided over by SKUAST-K Vice Chancellor Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, while Dr Premi attended as the Guest of Honour.

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The five programmes are designed to support innovators at different stages of the venture lifecycle. These include the Grassroots Pre-Incubation Program (GRIP), aimed at scouting and validating field-level ideas; RBIC Hackathon 1.0, focused on encouraging youth to develop solutions to regional agricultural challenges; and a comprehensive Mentorship and Acceleration Program to help early-stage enterprises prepare for investment and commercial expansion.

The centre also launched “Idea to Asset: Protect Your Innovation”, an intellectual property support programme aimed at protecting and commercialising indigenous innovations, along with “Brand Edge”, which focuses on product packaging, storytelling and market positioning.

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The dignitaries also launched the official RBIC interactive website, which has been designed as a single-window platform for incubation applications, mentor engagement, intellectual property assistance and startup-investor linkages.

In his presidential address, Vice Chancellor Prof Ganai highlighted the university’s ongoing efforts to develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem focused on addressing indigenous challenges.

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