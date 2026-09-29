SKUAST-K unveils five flagship startup programmes

In a major push to promote grassroots entrepreneurship across J&K and Ladakh, the Rural Business Incubation Centre (RBIC) at SKUAST-Kashmir on Monday launched five flagship startup support programmes and unveiled its official digital portal at the university’s Shalimar campus.

The launch was held during a visit by a high-level NABARD delegation led by Dr BR Premi, Chief General Manager (RMSMED), NABARD, Mumbai.

Advertisement

The event was presided over by SKUAST-K Vice Chancellor Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, while Dr Premi attended as the Guest of Honour.

Advertisement

The five programmes are designed to support innovators at different stages of the venture lifecycle. These include the Grassroots Pre-Incubation Program (GRIP), aimed at scouting and validating field-level ideas; RBIC Hackathon 1.0, focused on encouraging youth to develop solutions to regional agricultural challenges; and a comprehensive Mentorship and Acceleration Program to help early-stage enterprises prepare for investment and commercial expansion.

The centre also launched “Idea to Asset: Protect Your Innovation”, an intellectual property support programme aimed at protecting and commercialising indigenous innovations, along with “Brand Edge”, which focuses on product packaging, storytelling and market positioning.

Advertisement

The dignitaries also launched the official RBIC interactive website, which has been designed as a single-window platform for incubation applications, mentor engagement, intellectual property assistance and startup-investor linkages.

In his presidential address, Vice Chancellor Prof Ganai highlighted the university’s ongoing efforts to develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem focused on addressing indigenous challenges.