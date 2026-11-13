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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / SKUAST-Kashmir pushes for low-pesticide apple cultivation

SKUAST-Kashmir pushes for low-pesticide apple cultivation

Model orchard records 80% reduction in pesticide use, labour requirements

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Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:05 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Workers pick fresh apples from an orchard in North Kashmir’s Kupwara. File photo
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SHER-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-Kashmir) is working towards promoting apple cultivation with minimal use of chemical pesticides, with university officials saying that field trials have yielded encouraging results.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai said the initiative aims to demonstrate that apples can be grown with little or no reliance on chemical pesticides. He said initial trials had shown promising results.

Kashmir’s apple industry is the backbone of the Union Territory’s economy, with the region accounting for nearly 75 per cent of the country’s total apple production. According to official records, apple production in Kashmir increased from around 17 lakh metric tonnes in 2021-22 to 21 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25.

Tariq Rasool, Professor of Plant Pathology at SKUAST-Kashmir, told The Tribune that the university had made significant progress in demonstrating the potential for reducing pesticide use through its cluster-based model orchard initiative under HADP-18 (Minimisation of Pesticide Use in Agriculture).

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“These demonstration orchards, established in different districts of the Kashmir Valley, have shown that scientific orchard management, mechanisation and need-based plant protection can substantially reduce dependence on chemical pesticides,” he said.

Rasool said one of the notable examples was the model cluster orchard at Junglnad in Pulwama, where 58 growers had come together to adopt improved orchard management practices.

“The initiative has demonstrated nearly an 80 per cent reduction in pesticide use and labour requirements, while promoting more efficient and scientifically guided plant protection practices,” he said.

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He said the experience gained from these demonstration orchards suggested that a cluster-based approach, supported by mechanised spraying, timely disease monitoring and need-based pesticide application, could make apple production more economical and environmentally sustainable.

“The model has considerable potential for replication across other apple-growing areas of the Valley,” he added.

Experts have also recommended introducing a government-backed certification system to recognise and encourage growers adopting low-pesticide production practices.

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“Such a system could provide formal recognition to responsible growers, promote safer fruit production and create incentives for reducing unnecessary chemical applications,” Rasool said.

Environmentalists and agricultural experts in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere have repeatedly warned that excessive pesticide use could trigger serious public health and ecological concerns.

The university’s initiative, therefore, could mark an important step towards making Kashmir’s apple industry more sustainable, provided the model is expanded and supported through scientific monitoring, institutional assistance and incentives for growers.

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