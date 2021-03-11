Slain cop’s daughter vows to become IPS officer

PTI

Srinagar/New Delhi, June 5

The shell-shocked nine-year-old daughter of police constable Saifullah Qadiri often breaks down as she remembers her father. She regrets asking him to accompany her for tuition classes on May 24, the day he was gunned down by terrorists.

A student of Class III, Syed Safa Qadiri’s world came crashing down as she witnessed terrorists pumping bullets into her father. With a bandaged hand, Safa, who also received gunshot wounds, is unable to come out of the nightmarish experience and is often seen gazing at the ceiling of her room with questions like Mere papa jannat mein gaye honge na (My father must have gone to heaven), says her mother Rabia.

Qadiri, a constable, was shot dead by terrorists outside his home in the Anchar area on the outskirts of Srinagar. “I was in the kitchen when some neighbours brought Safa from outside with her clothes drenched in blood. We rushed her to a hospital where I saw my husband being rushed on another stretcher, pulling the rug from under my feet. Concerned with Safa’s condition, I did not realise then that the target was my husband,” Rabia says as she breaks down in tears.

“All I know I have to fulfil my father’s dream of me becoming an IPS officer,” the nine-year-old adds.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, has said the killer has been identified and will be nabbed soon.