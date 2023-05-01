Slain Pandit’s wife gets job appointment letter

Jammu, April 30
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over a government job appointment letter to Sunita Sharma, wife of Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit who was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama early this year.
Sinha assured all possible assistance and support from his administration to Sharma's family who met him at Raj Bhawan here, a spokesperson said. Sharma (40), who worked as an ATM guard, was shot dead by terrorists point blank in Achan area of the South Kashmir district on February 26.
Sharma's family moved to Jammu in March and applied for their registration as migrants. Sunita had sought job on compassionate grounds.
