Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Slight respite from cold conditions in Kashmir

Slight respite from cold conditions in Kashmir

Sonamarg in Ganderbal district coldest recorded place in the valley at minus 8.3°C

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 11:06 AM Jan 19, 2026 IST
A handler with a pony makes his way after the area received fresh snowfall, in Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, Monday. (PTI Photo)
There was some respite from cold wave conditions in Kashmir as minimum temperatures across the valley rose by a couple of degrees, officials said here on Monday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.2°C on Sunday night, up from the minus 4.7°C on the previous night.

The tourist resort of Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district registered a low of minus 8.3°C and was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

Shopian and Pulwama towns in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.7° and minus 5.1°C respectively.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 1.8°C, the officials said.

The night temperature in the popular ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district settled at a low of minus 3.5°C, they said.

The minimum temperature in Qazigund, the gateway town of the valley, settled at minus 2.4°C, the officials said.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.4°C and Kupwara minus 1.6°C, they added.

Kashmir valley is currently in the midst of ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, 40 days of extreme cold, during which night temperatures often drop several degrees below the freezing point, and the chances of snowfall are the highest.

‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, which began on December 21 last year, ends on January 30.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

