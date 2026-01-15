Slight rise in night temperatures across Kashmir, mercury stays below zero

Temperatures in Kashmir went up slightly but remained well below the freezing point, officials here said on Thursday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.9°C on Wednesday night, up from minus 5.2°C the previous night, they said.

Bone-chilling cold conditions have frozen parts of several water bodies, including the interiors of the Dal Lake here.

Shopian in south Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the valley last night, with the mercury settling at minus 6.1°C, up from minus 7.5 degrees it saw a day before. Pulwama also recorded minus 6.1°C.

Pahalgam, a tourist resort in south Kashmir and one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.0°C, the officials said.

Gulmarg, the popular ski resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, registered a low of minus 3.2°C, while Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district recorded minus 5.8°C, they said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of the valley, saw the mercury settle at minus 4.7°C. Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.1°C and Kupwara minus 4.9°C, the officials said.

Kashmir Valley is currently in the midst of ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, the 40-day harshest winter period, during which night temperatures frequently plunge several degrees below the freezing point and snowfall chances are the highest.

‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, which began on December 21 last year, will end on January 30. The India Meteorological Department has said the western disturbance is approaching Kashmir and is likely to affect the valley from January 16.