DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Slight rise in night temperatures across Kashmir, mercury stays below zero

Slight rise in night temperatures across Kashmir, mercury stays below zero

Kashmir Valley is currently in the midst of ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, the 40-day harshest winter period

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 12:29 PM Jan 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A shikara rider walks over a wooden bridge as he steps out of his boat on the waters of Dal Lake during a cold evening in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir, January 14, 2026. Reuters
Advertisement

Temperatures in Kashmir went up slightly but remained well below the freezing point, officials here said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.9°C on Wednesday night, up from minus 5.2°C the previous night, they said.

Advertisement

Bone-chilling cold conditions have frozen parts of several water bodies, including the interiors of the Dal Lake here.

Advertisement

Shopian in south Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the valley last night, with the mercury settling at minus 6.1°C, up from minus 7.5 degrees it saw a day before. Pulwama also recorded minus 6.1°C.

Pahalgam, a tourist resort in south Kashmir and one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.0°C, the officials said.

Advertisement

Gulmarg, the popular ski resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, registered a low of minus 3.2°C, while Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district recorded minus 5.8°C, they said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of the valley, saw the mercury settle at minus 4.7°C. Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.1°C and Kupwara minus 4.9°C, the officials said.

Kashmir Valley is currently in the midst of ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, the 40-day harshest winter period, during which night temperatures frequently plunge several degrees below the freezing point and snowfall chances are the highest.

‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, which began on December 21 last year, will end on January 30. The India Meteorological Department has said the western disturbance is approaching Kashmir and is likely to affect the valley from January 16.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts