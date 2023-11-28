 Slow pace of work mars Mubarak Mandi restoration : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Slow pace of work mars Mubarak Mandi restoration

Slow pace of work mars Mubarak Mandi restoration

Slow pace of work mars Mubarak Mandi restoration

Old structures being restored at the Mubarak Mandi complex. Tribune Photo



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 27

While the government had long ago initiated restoration of Mubarak Mandi complex in old city area of Jammu, which includes palace of Dogra rulers among other structures, slow pace of work greets the visitors.

The area can be seen littered by the debris, bricks and concrete blocks. While people visit the park located in the center of the complex, very few come to see the architecture of the restored area. Most of the structures within the complex are in a dilapidated condition with no permission to enter them as they could collapse anytime.

Once a visitor enters the complex meandering through narrow lanes, vehicles are seen parked in the ‘no parking area’. While the residents of localities in proximity had claimed in the past that not allowing parking could cause problems for them, the administration had banned the parking of vehicles in the historic complex. However, flouting of the orders is clearly visible.

Monkey menace is another reason for damage to the buildings, regarding which no steps have been taken. Hundreds of monkeys are seen jumping on the historic structures. Growth of weed and plants close to the buildings shows little care being given to these old structures.

Manik Sharma, a local resident, said while a section of the complex has been restored, there is a need for the government to speed up the restoration work of the entire complex. He said it has been decades since Jammu residents have been demanding restoration of these important buildings but nothing has been done.

The Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society was formed in 2006 for restoration of the complex. Meetings are conducted on regular basis by the Lt Governor and the Chief Secretary to know about the progress on the work.

In August this year, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta had asked the officials working on heritage buildings at Mubarak Mandi complex to start cultural and other folk activities at the complex depicting the rich history and traditions of Jammu.

The Chief Secretary had also asked the officials to dedicate more restored structures to the public and enhance the overall aura of the complex through landscaping. He also ordered to complete the work by December this year.

#Jammu #Mandi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara

2
Delhi

Sharpshooters of Arshdeep Singh gang, tasked with killing Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, arrested in Delhi

3
India

Malaysia to grant visa-free entry to Indians

4
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rat-hole mining experts called in for drilling through debris, 36 metre of vertical boring done

5
Uttarakhand

Vertical boring done up to 31 metres, rat-hole miners arrive for manual horizontal drilling

6
Entertainment

Karan Deol shares adorable picture with Dharmendra, wife Drisha Acharya, pens gratitude note on birthday

7
Punjab

PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak Jayanti

8
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt is latest victim of deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol

9
Diaspora

UK cop convicted of misconduct for mimicking woman's Indian accent

10
Sports

Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain

Don't Miss

View All
After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Top News

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins

0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...

At site, top PMO official assures safe evacuation

Uttarakhand: At site, top PMO official assures safe evacuation Uttarakhand: At site, top PMO official assures safe evacuation

India cooperating with US probe in Pannu case: Envoy

India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy

Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case

American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu

American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu

Sandhu received a warm welcome at the Hicksville gurdwara ag...

Indian Ambassador heckled by Khalistan supporters in NY

Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu heckled by Khalistan supporters in New York


Cities

View All

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

Thousands offer prayers at Golden Temple to mark Guru Nanak's Parkash Purb

Gurpurb celebrated with gaiety, fervour in Amritsar

344 board train from Amritsar to Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded

Amritsar MC floats tender to aid tourist police project

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Commuters take detours in Mohali

Farmers celebrate Gurpurb at protest site in Panchkula

Banwarilal Purohit pays obeisance at Sector 8 gurdwara

Haryana CM inaugurates parking at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

Nine flights to Delhi diverted due to bad weather

16 flights to Delhi diverted due to bad weather

Parts of Delhi-NCR receive light rainfall, IMD predicts hailstorm

Delhi air quality nears 'severe' zone

MBA, LLB students among 9 held for drug trafficking in Noida; marijuana, cocaine among other drugs seized

Sharpshooters of Arshdeep Singh gang, tasked with killing Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, arrested in Delhi

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Department starts weekly organic mandi

Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra: 200 pilgrims leave for Hazur Sahib via train

Admn to go ahead with ‘mohalla’ celebrations

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Van flagged off to spread awareness among people on Central schemes

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana

10 dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district

Man dies as car falls into village pond

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Sakhi narration competition marks Guru Nanak Jayanti in Patiala

Gurpurb celebrated with religious fervour

Night shelter in Sirhind fails to serve purpose as many unaware of facility

Open university commemorates Constitution Day