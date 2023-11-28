Slow pace of work mars Mubarak Mandi restoration

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 27

While the government had long ago initiated restoration of Mubarak Mandi complex in old city area of Jammu, which includes palace of Dogra rulers among other structures, slow pace of work greets the visitors.

The area can be seen littered by the debris, bricks and concrete blocks. While people visit the park located in the center of the complex, very few come to see the architecture of the restored area. Most of the structures within the complex are in a dilapidated condition with no permission to enter them as they could collapse anytime.

Once a visitor enters the complex meandering through narrow lanes, vehicles are seen parked in the ‘no parking area’. While the residents of localities in proximity had claimed in the past that not allowing parking could cause problems for them, the administration had banned the parking of vehicles in the historic complex. However, flouting of the orders is clearly visible.

Monkey menace is another reason for damage to the buildings, regarding which no steps have been taken. Hundreds of monkeys are seen jumping on the historic structures. Growth of weed and plants close to the buildings shows little care being given to these old structures.

Manik Sharma, a local resident, said while a section of the complex has been restored, there is a need for the government to speed up the restoration work of the entire complex. He said it has been decades since Jammu residents have been demanding restoration of these important buildings but nothing has been done.

The Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society was formed in 2006 for restoration of the complex. Meetings are conducted on regular basis by the Lt Governor and the Chief Secretary to know about the progress on the work.

In August this year, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta had asked the officials working on heritage buildings at Mubarak Mandi complex to start cultural and other folk activities at the complex depicting the rich history and traditions of Jammu.

The Chief Secretary had also asked the officials to dedicate more restored structures to the public and enhance the overall aura of the complex through landscaping. He also ordered to complete the work by December this year.

#Jammu #Mandi