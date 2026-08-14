SMC issues guidelines for designated street food cart zones in Srinagar

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According to officials, the initiative seeks to create organised spaces for street food vendors while ensuring food safety, sanitation, pedestrian convenience, traffic management and responsible use of public spaces.

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In the first phase, locations identified for designated food cart zones include areas opposite JKTDC Water Sports, Dalgate Bund, Badamwari, JVC Bemina, Magarmal Bagh and Rajbagh, besides an identified location along the right bank of the River Jhelum.

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Each designated zone will have a regulated holding capacity based on available space, pedestrian movement, accessibility, traffic conditions and fire-safety considerations.

“The objective is not merely to regulate street food vending, but to create organised, clean and dignified spaces where vendors can pursue their livelihoods while ensuring that public convenience, sanitation, pedestrian movement and the character of Srinagar’s public spaces are fully protected,” said SMC Commissioner Fazlul Haseeb.

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The guidelines recognise street vending as an important source of employment, entrepreneurship and affordable food services, while seeking to address problems associated with the unregulated concentration of food carts, including traffic congestion, obstruction of pedestrian movement, inadequate sanitation and improper waste disposal.

Under the framework, food carts will have to conform to standardised designs and specifications and meet prescribed requirements relating to food hygiene, potable water, waste segregation, wastewater management and fire safety.

Licensed carts will also be required to prominently display applicable municipal and FSSAI permissions, along with menu and price lists.

The framework provides for different categories of non-motorised and motorised food carts based on their size and nature of operation. Motorised food vending vehicles will require applicable clearance from the Motor Vehicles Department before municipal permission is granted.

With Srinagar witnessing substantial pedestrian, vehicular and tourist movement, the Corporation envisages the designated zones as organised and well-managed spaces where street food businesses can operate without compromising public convenience, cleanliness, traffic movement or the distinctive character of the city.

“Srinagar has a vibrant street-food culture, and our approach is to organise and strengthen this sector rather than displace it. The designated zones will provide greater predictability for vendors while enabling the Corporation to maintain cleaner, safer and more accessible public spaces,” Haseeb said.

The initiative is expected to provide a more predictable and dignified operating environment for street food vendors while strengthening the Corporation’s ability to manage public spaces through a transparent, accountable and sustainable regulatory framework.