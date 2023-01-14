Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens, flight operations resume in Kashmir Valley a day after snow

Srinagar, January 14
The Kashmir Valley’s connectivity with the rest of the country was restored on Saturday with the Srinagar-Jammu national highway reopening for traffic and flight operations also resuming here a day after snowfall, officials said.
Air traffic to and from the Kashmir Valley was restored after the airport was cleared of snow and visibility improved. However, several morning flights were delayed and some were cancelled.
"The snow from the runway, taxiway and apron has been cleared and the visibility has improved up to 3,000 metres. Flight operations have resumed," an official said.
The Srinagar-Jammu national highway has been reopened for traffic after the snow was shovelled off, officials said.
While the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir experienced moderate to heavy snow on Friday, many other areas, including Srinagar, received light snow.
The meteorological office said the weather would remain partly cloudy with moderate to dense fog over the plains of Jammu on Saturday.
Fresh feeble western disturbances are likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir from January 19 to 25. Light to moderate rain or snow is likely between January 23 and 24, it said.
