Snow, rain likely across J&K’s higher reaches till October 15

The higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to receive snowfall and rainfall between October 13 and 15, prompting authorities to advise farmers and travellers to take precautionary measures.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds during the three-day period, along with light snowfall over key mountain passes and road corridors.

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The MeT Department has advised apple growers and paddy farmers to store their harvested produce in safe locations to prevent losses due to adverse weather conditions.

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Travellers and transporters have also been urged to plan their journeys accordingly, as snow accumulation may lead to disruptions in surface transport in higher-altitude areas.

Meanwhile, several parts of the Jammu division witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday. Jammu recorded 185.6 mm of rainfall, followed by Kathua with 55.5 mm, Samba 39 mm, Udhampur 32 mm, Poonch 14.4 mm, Katra 8.4 mm and Rajouri 4 mm.