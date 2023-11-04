Snow triggers road closure

Our Correspondent

Srinagar: The administration on Friday closed the Bandipora-Gurez road for traffic after fresh snowfall at Razdan top in Bandipora district. “The snow accumulation at the Razdan top, the only road link between the Gurez and the Valley, prompted the closure,” officials said. — OC

Smuggler held with intoxicating capsules

Jammu: Police on Friday arrested a narcotics smuggler from Kishtwar district with over 300 intoxicating capsules, officials said. Saqib Shabir was apprehended as police found his movements suspicious during a patrol. A search was carried out on the person and 13 strips of Proxyband Spas capsules were recovered from him. —OC

Rajeshwar Singh posted as SSP, CID Headquarters

Srinagar: The J&K administration on Friday transferred and posted Rajeshwar Singh, IPS, as SSP, CID Headquarters, J&K. Dawood Ayoub, Superintendent of Police, CID Headquarters, J&K, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Handwara, relieving Yougal Kumar, SP Kupwara of additional charge of the post.

#Kashmir #Srinagar