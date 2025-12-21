DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Snowfall blocks two key roads providing alternative connectivity to Kashmir

Snowfall blocks two key roads providing alternative connectivity to Kashmir

Traffic on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was plying as usual

PTI
Rajouri/Jammu, Updated At : 06:56 PM Dec 21, 2025 IST
Vehicles pass through a snow-covered Valley after fresh snowfall on the first day of 'Chillai Kalan', in Gulmarg, Baramulla district, on Sunday. PTI
Traffic on the Mughal and Sinthan Top roads, which provide alternate connectivity to Kashmir, was temporarily suspended on Sunday due to light to moderate snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

However, traffic on the 270-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar national highway — the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country — was plying as usual despite intermittent rains that ended the over one-and-a-half months long dry spell, they said.

The Mughal road, which connects the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri with south Kashmir's Shopian, was closed for traffic as a precautionary measure after more than three inches of snow was recorded at Peer Ki Gali on Sunday afternoon.

Tourists visit a snow-covered Valley amid fresh snowfall in Gulmarg on Sunday. PTI
A group of three tea vendors are left stranded on the road and efforts are on to evacuate them to safety, officials said.

After they were trapped in the snow, the vendors made passionate appeals through video messages urging the authorities to rescue them. The Border Roads Organisation has taken up snow clearance work and is trying to reach the stranded persons, officials said.

The Sinthan Top road, which connects Kishtwar and Doda districts in Jammu with south Kashmir's Anantnag, was also closed after moderate snowfall in the higher reaches.

Both the mountainous roads usually remain closed for several months due to heavy snowfall during winter.

