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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Snowfall continues in Kashmir’s higher reaches amid wet weather

Snowfall continues in Kashmir’s higher reaches amid wet weather

Intermittent snowfall continued in Gulmarg and Sonamarg tourist resorts

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:27 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Tourists enjoy in snow at the Gulmarg tourist resort on Wednesday. ANI
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Several areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir were draped in white on Wednesday morning after an active western disturbance brought fresh overnight snowfall, according to officials. The plains were lashed by overnight rains, the officials said. The meteorological department has forecast a wet spell over the next 24 hours, they said.

Under the influence of an active western disturbance, several areas in the higher reaches received light to moderate snowfall overnight, they said.

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While there was fresh snowfall in many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir, it continued in several other places for the second day.

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Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and its adjoining areas received overnight snowfall. Intermittent snowfall continued in Gulmarg and Sonamarg tourist resorts as well as the Zojilla Axis, Razdan Top and Tulail in north Kashmir’s Gurez.

The plains of the Valley, including the summer capital Srinagar, were lashed by overnight rains, but clouds made way for sunshine in the morning.

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The meteorological department said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain, with light snow over the higher reaches, at many places along with thunder, gusty winds and hailstorm at isolated places till Thursday.

The weather will generally remain dry with a brief spell of light rain at isolated places on October 16. Afterwards, the weather will remain generally dry till October 24, it said.

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