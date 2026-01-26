Snowfall to boost tourism, prevent water crisis: Omar

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said that the recent snowfall in the Valley would benefit the tourism sector, as visitors had been eagerly awaiting snow in Kashmir. The CM visited Gulmarg to review the situation following the snowfall.

Talking to reporters, Omar said January had remained largely dry and that timely snowfall would bring significant benefits. “A lot of people were waiting for snow. Now they are starting to come. And if we had not got this snow, in the summer there would have been a very severe shortage of water in the summer,” he said.

He said timely snowfall would also help prevent a drought-like situation, which could have resulted from scant precipitation.

Omar said there was a forecast of fresh snowfall in the region on Monday and Tuesday.

Responding to another question, he said he was hopeful that the Khelo India Games would be held on schedule this year. “Last year, you remember, we had to postpone three times because we did not get snow on time. This time it snowed in Chillai Kalan. So now we will be able to organise the Khelo India Games properly,” he said.

The CM also said that snowfall had affected the power supply system. “We used to supply 1,700 megawatts of electricity daily. Due to strong winds and snow, we came down to 100 megawatts. Last night, we crossed 1,500 MW again. It is obvious that it takes time to restore electricity in remote areas where snowfall was the heaviest,” he said.

Commenting on a statement by BJP senior leader Tarun Chugh that it was not the party’s plan to further divide Jammu and Kashmir, Omar said, “They started it. I don’t want to take the names of their MLAs who started this. It’s good that Tarun Chugh said this is not their opinion. We didn’t want to see J&K being separated from the beginning,” he said, adding that the National Conference believes “Ladakh should be joined with J&K again”.

On the results of the civil judge preliminary examination in J&K, Omar said “everything should not be seen from the perspective of religion and area”.

“If there is fraud, I am ready to investigate that. If you tell me that someone committed fraud in the examination, I will investigate that. But if someone worked hard and passed the test, how can you object to that? This is the same politics that was done against our children in Jammu and on the basis of which the medical college (SMVDIME) was closed,” he said.