Snowslide in Bandipora, landslip in Udhampur

Jammu, January 22
An avalanche hit a village in Bandipora district on Sunday. There was no report of any loss of life, officials said. The avalanche hit Hussangam village in Tulail sector of the district in the afternoon. Local residents have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out.
The Jammu Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has issued an avalanche warning in eight districts of the UT for the next 24 hours. While a medium danger level warning has been issued for areas above 2,500 metres in Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Bandipore and Kupwara district, a low danger level warning has been issued for areas above 2,600 metres in Baramulla and Ganderbal districts. Sonam Lotus, Director of Meteorological Centre in Srinagar, said light snow and rain at isolated places is expected in Ladakh and J&K on January 26. In Udhampur, the traffic flow on the Jammu-Srinagar highway continued to remain disrupted for the third day on Sunday when a part of the road was damaged near Dawal bridge due to a landslide at around 2 pm. It was restored for one-way traffic at 3.45 pm.
Recent avalanches
January 14: Avalanche hits Gurez sector of Bandipora. Besides, two simultaneous
avalanches hit Sarbal in Sonamarg, Ganderbal. There were no reports of any casualties in any of these avalanches.
January 12: Snowslide hits
Sarbal area, killing two labourers of a construction company.
(With PTI inputs)
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway