Snowslide in Bandipora, landslip in Udhampur

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 22

An avalanche hit a village in Bandipora district on Sunday. There was no report of any loss of life, officials said. The avalanche hit Hussangam village in Tulail sector of the district in the afternoon. Local residents have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out.

The Jammu Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has issued an avalanche warning in eight districts of the UT for the next 24 hours. While a medium danger level warning has been issued for areas above 2,500 metres in Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Bandipore and Kupwara district, a low danger level warning has been issued for areas above 2,600 metres in Baramulla and Ganderbal districts. Sonam Lotus, Director of Meteorological Centre in Srinagar, said light snow and rain at isolated places is expected in Ladakh and J&K on January 26. In Udhampur, the traffic flow on the Jammu-Srinagar highway continued to remain disrupted for the third day on Sunday when a part of the road was damaged near Dawal bridge due to a landslide at around 2 pm. It was restored for one-way traffic at 3.45 pm.

Recent avalanches

January 14: Avalanche hits Gurez sector of Bandipora. Besides, two simultaneous

avalanches hit Sarbal in Sonamarg, Ganderbal. There were no reports of any casualties in any of these avalanches.

January 12: Snowslide hits

Sarbal area, killing two labourers of a construction company.

(With PTI inputs)