Solar plant at Jammu airport

Our Correspondent

Jammu: Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department, inaugurated the 300 KWp capacity solar plant at the airport in Satwari, Jammu. Costing Rs 1.59 crore, it would generate 4.2 lakh units of energy and save around Rs 29.40 lakh annually. — OC

77 projects inaugurated

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta virtually inaugurated 77 projects, completed under the Capex budget by the Youth Services and Sports Department.

The sports projects have been completed at the cost of Rs 28.57 crore and include sports halls, courts, etc. —