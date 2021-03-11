Solar plant at Jammu airport

Jammu: Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department, inaugurated the 300 KWp capacity solar plant at the airport in Satwari, Jammu. Costing Rs 1.59 crore, it would generate 4.2 lakh units of energy and save around Rs 29.40 lakh annually. — OC
77 projects inaugurated
Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta virtually inaugurated 77 projects, completed under the Capex budget by the Youth Services and Sports Department.
The sports projects have been completed at the cost of Rs 28.57 crore and include sports halls, courts, etc. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered